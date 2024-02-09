Child recovering from shooting in Baltimore County townhome

BALTIMORE - A child is recovering after being shot Thursday afternoon in a Baltimore County townhome.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the unit block of Twin Circle Way in Lansdowne.

Details are limited, but Baltimore County Police say the child was treated at a hospital for a single gunshot wound, and is expected to survive.

"That juvenile has since been taken to an area hospital," Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin said. "We do believe this is an isolated incident with no threat to the community at this time."

Twin Circle Way has been the site of several shootings in recent years, including a double homicide on New Year's Eve in 2019 when Brea Mitchell and Antwan Jones were shot and killed.

"I've been around here for, like 20 years, so it's been like shootings and stuff, so it's not really something new," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

Anyone with information about Thursday's shooting is asked to call Baltimore County Police.