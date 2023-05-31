Investigation underway after child found suffering from cardiac arrest in parking lot

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old child was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest in the parking lot of the Hunt Valley Towne Centre, authorities said.

At around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore County Police responded to a distress call at the shopping center. When they arrived, they found the child receiving CPR.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

The circumstances leading up to this alarming incident remain unclear. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department are currently conducting an investigation.

Additional details will be reported as the investigation unfolds. The identity of the child and their current medical condition have not been released yet.