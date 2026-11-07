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MDOT recommends readiness checklist for e-bike, e-scooter purchases

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Kellye Lynn
Kellye Lynn
Kellye Lynn is an award-winning journalist who serves as an anchor/reporter at WJZ CBS Baltimore. She rejoined the station in 2026 after working in the same capacity for more than a decade at WJLA-TV in the Washington, D.C. area.
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Kellye Lynn

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If you're considering buying an e-bike or a scooter for a child this holiday season, here's some important information for you to consider.

Before you buy, make sure you understand which e-bikes are safe, legal, and recommended for the child.

There's been a major increase in the use of e-bikes and scooters among young people, older adults, and delivery workers, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Meg Young of MDOT says crashes involving these vehicles are trending upwards for those between the ages of 15 and 24.  

She is warning consumers to be careful about purchasing electric-powered rides online.

"A lot of the vehicles being sold online don't meet Maryland or even largely the national regulations for e-bikes. So, as a result, these vehicles go faster, and they have low-quality components for things like brakes; and it's, yeah, it's causing a lot of safety issues for young people," she said.

Young recommends buying an e-bike from a Maryland shop as they are more likely to follow state laws and regulations.  

To review the MDOT's Family Readiness Checklist, "E-bikes: Is Your Child Ready?" click here.

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