Child abducted out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, found unharmed

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old boy who was abducted from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on Thursday evening was found unharmed hours later, according to an Amber Alert.

The alert for the abduction of a boy by the name of Blake Alexander Morgan was requested by the Maryland State Police and issued around 7:35 p.m.

Morgan was described as three feet tall and weighing 25 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, and a red and blue jacket around the time he disappeared, the center said in a statement.

Morgan was last seen around 6:18 p.m. in the area of 5351 Ritchie Marlboro Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to the alert system.

Law enforcement officials believed that he was in the company of a white or Hispanic man who is wearing a long-sleeve gray jacket, white shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nike shoes.

The alert stated that law enforcement officials are looking for a 2015 brown Nissan Armada with the license plate LEP1350 in connection with the abduction.

That car was reportedly stolen, according to the alert system.

WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.