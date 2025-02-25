Baltimore man sentenced to 9+ years for assaulting correctional officers

A Baltimore man was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for assaulting federal correctional officers in 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland.

Igor Yasinov, 35, was given 110 months in prison and three years of supervised release for four counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and inflicting bodily injury.

Prosecutors say Yasinov assaulted multiple correctional staff members at the Chesapeake Detention Facility (CDF), a pretrial detention facility in Baltimore, on November 16, 2021.

According to court records, Yasinov threatened correctional officers escorting him for medical treatment. He was sent to the segregation unit where he became irate and refused to follow the correctional officers' orders after he learned that he was not returning to his original housing unit, according to officials.

As correctional officers attempted to escort Yasinov into the cell, he began to fight them. Court documents reveal that Yasinov swept the leg of one correctional officer, causing her and other officers to fall to the ground.

Eventually, the correctional officers applied leg irons to Yasinov's legs to prevent further attacks. But, he continued to fight officers after he was returned to his cell, officials said.

Documents show that Yasinov charged the officers and slammed his body into them. group, slamming his body into them. He flailed on the floor and kicked officers.

One officer suffered a fractured tibia and three other officers sustained injuries to their heads, necks, backs, and limbs.