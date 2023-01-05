Chesapeake Bay, watershed graded D+ in latest report measuring Bay's health quality

ANNAPOLIS -- New report, same grade: in its latest State of the Bay report, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation graded the Bay and its watershed with a D+.

While there's a lot of work to do, some efforts are showing promise.

The report, which is released every two years, serves as a measure of the Chesapeake Bay's health.

CBF analyzes data in 13 indicators looking at pollution, habitat and fisheries.

Overall, CBF's report said we're going to have to work harder for a cleaner Chesapeake Bay.

Out of the 13 indicators, three showed improvement from 2020, particularly rockfish and oyster populations. However, another three declined from 2020, like water clarity and blue crab populations.

"We have scientifically designated numbers of reductions in nutrients and sediments that we need to reach by a certain date in order for the bay to be healthy," said Maryland senior scientist Doug Meyers. "We are falling behind on those."

The report said despite some efforts in play by Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia -- all three states are still off track in reducing pollution fast enough.

However, there is a silver lining.

Even with the low grade, nitrogen and phosphorous levels, which are the bay's two primary pollutants, are at a 10-year low.

Meyers said upgrades to wastewater treatment plants are to thanks, "They've reduced millions in pounds of nitrogen and phosphorous from the bay. That is really important, it allows for fewer plankton blooms that are creating the cloudy conditions."

Climate change is also a big obstacle, according to Meyers. With more extreme rain events, it means more pollutants are being washed into the bay.

He said aside from bolstering efforts, there has to be some legislative help.

"We need to reliaze everyone has an impact. Everyone has a voice in talking to their elected officials about what's important," Meyers said. "If clean water's important to you in your backyard, it's going to be important in the bay."

CBF is confident these efforts will make even more strides once Governor-Elect Wes Moore takes office, especially given he has an environmental plan for his first 100 days in office.

If you want to see CBF's report yourself, you can find it here.