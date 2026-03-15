Map shows peak cherry blossom blooms around Baltimore for 2026

Despite rollercoaster temperatures across Maryland this winter, spring is on the way, and with it comes the long-awaited bloom of cherry blossom trees.

Cherry blossom trees in the Baltimore area are expected to reach peak bloom between April 3 and April 5 this year, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Peak bloom is when 70% of the cherry blossoms are open.

The timing of peak bloom could depend on weather conditions, but typically, the best time to see the blossoms falls between late March and early April.

According to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team, peak bloom in Baltimore often lags a few days behind peak bloom for the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. In the District, peak bloom is forecast between March 29 and April 1, according to NPS.

Cherry blossom trees usually bloom for several days, depending on the weather. Cool conditions can extend the time that the trees are in bloom, while rain and wind can remove the blossoms from their branches. Late-season frost or frigid temperatures can prevent the bloom altogether, the NPS said.

In 2025, Baltimore's cherry blossoms reached peak bloom between March 30 and April 2, though the period was cut short due to severe storms.