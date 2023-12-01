Charmington's in Remington to close Dec. 23

BALTIMORE -- Charmington's in Remington is set to close December 23, according to a social media post.

The café at 2601 North Howard Street has been serving Baltimore customers for 13 years.

"Though our chapter here may be ending, the memories and connections we've made will always hold a special place in our hearts. We're immensely grateful for the support, trust, and loyalty you've given over the years," the cafe said in a caption.

Supporters of the café commented under the social media post, expressing their gratitude to the business for the memories they brought to charm city.

Patrons can still grab their favorite foods and drinks until the closure on December 23.

The café is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.