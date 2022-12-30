Watch CBS News
Local News

Charm City Circulator service cancelled until Jan. 2

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Charm City Circulator, a free bus system in Baltimore City, has canceled service until Monday, Jan. 2 for servicing and maintenance. 

The service is making a transition in contractor servicing, fleet inspections and emergency maintenance to continue service in the 2023, the city said in a statement. 

Updates will be posted on Monday on the circulator's Twitter and on the circulator website

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 1:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.