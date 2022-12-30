Charm City Circulator service cancelled until Jan. 2
BALTIMORE -- The Charm City Circulator, a free bus system in Baltimore City, has canceled service until Monday, Jan. 2 for servicing and maintenance.
The service is making a transition in contractor servicing, fleet inspections and emergency maintenance to continue service in the 2023, the city said in a statement.
Updates will be posted on Monday on the circulator's Twitter and on the circulator website.
