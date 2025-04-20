Charlie Morton, Baltimore Orioles thumped by Cincinnati Reds, 24-2, in series finale

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday hits grand slam at Bark in the Park night with his dog in attend

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Charlie Morton allowed seven runs in less than three innings in their 24-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Camden Yards.

Morton, in his first season in Baltimore, gave up seven base hits and walked four in 2.1 innings. He has a 10.89 earned run average in five starts this season.

The Reds broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the third, followed by two in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the seventh, five in the eighth, and four in the ninth.

The Orioles scored on an error in the second inning and Adley Rutschman's solo home run in the eighth.

The game got so out of hand that Orioles' infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo pitched the top of the eighth inning, allowing five runs on five base hits with two walks. Backup catcher Gary Sanchez pitched the ninth inning.

The Orioles had seven base hits, including doubles by Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle.

Noelvi Marte went 5-for-7 with seven RBIs, including a grand slam, for Cincinnati. Elly De La Cruz also hit a home run. Austin Wynns went 6-for-7 with six RBIs.