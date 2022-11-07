Charging documents: Trio stole nearly $90,000 during crime spree of ATM, business burglaries

BALTIMORE -- Three men charged in several business robberies and ATM thefts stole nearly $90,000 in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Police announced the arrest of three suspects believed to have been involved in many robberies within the region.

Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.

They are facing charges for a string of ATM thefts and robberies from 26 businesses across two jurisdictions over the past several months.

Police said crowbars were used to break into multiple businesses to steal money, cigarettes, liquor and ATMs.

Charging documents showed that many of the burglaries were committed by the same suspects in the same car.

A silver BMW with South Carolina license plates was involved in the multiple pry bar burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. Police located the car, and a judge ordered a GPS tracker to be placed on the car on Oct. 17, according to documents.

The BMW was tracked on Nov. 2 at the Dunkin Donuts, on Boston Street, and the Big Apple Organic State, on Aliceanna Street.

Police responded to an attempted ATM theft at the Dunkin Donuts off Boston Street in Canton sometime after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they failed to break open the ATM but used a crow bar to steal $185 from the cash register.

About three hours later, in the 1900 block of Aliceanna Street in Fells Point, multiple people were able to steal an ATM at a corner store in that location, investigators said.

The men got rid of the ATM on Callow Avenue, drove to Echodale and E. Strathmore avenues where officers located the car, and the suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Richardson was identified as one of the suspects as police found a 9-millimeter un-serialized "ghost gun" with an extended magazine along with a backpack that contained a large amount of money confirmed to have been stolen from the ATM at the Big Apple Organic Store.

The three suspects were arrested behind homes on Echodale Avenue, according to charging documents.

Police determined multiple burglaries were completed by the same method and consistent physical build of the suspects, and a yellow crowbar was found in the car.

According to charging documents, more than $37,000 was stolen from Star Auto Service in Towson, more than $8,500 from Club Baltimore on Pulaski Highway, more than $5,000 from King Liquors on Pulaski Highway, more than $10,000 each from Speedy's Liquors on Darlington Drive and D&M Liquors on Chesaco Avenue, more than $12,000 from Wilkens Liquors on Arbutus Avenue and more than $5,000 from Omega Grocery on North Point Blvd.