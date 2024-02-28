Watch CBS News
Community MVP: Challenge 2 Change prepares at risk youth for life and leadership

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Challenge to Change is setting a new standard in mentorship for at-risk youth, guided by the principle, "If it doesn't challenge you, it will not change you." 

The organization is dedicated to preparing young individuals for life and leadership, fostering growth through challenges.

Terry Williams, also known as "Uncle-T" shared his transformative journey from adversity to advocacy. "I was a product of this community, experiencing hurt at every level. I dropped out in the fifth grade and spent 25 years in prison," Williams said.

Reflecting on his turnaround, Williams credits a life-changing realization during his last prison term. "An old man told me the best thing I could do was give back to the youth. That changed my outlook," he explained.

Williams says youth impacted by systemic poverty are at the most risk.  He stresses the importance of exposing these youths to new environments and possibilities.

"Showing them something different can inspire change," Williams stated. He's driven by a personal commitment to his family and community, aiming to break the cycle of despair and offer a path to a better future.

Through Challenge 2 Change, Williams aims to empower young individuals, challenging them to envision and achieve a brighter future beyond their immediate circumstances.

