Celebrating the holiday season with a spectacular view of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Celebrate the holiday season with a spectacular view of Baltimore, and a one-of-a-kind train garden.

For the very first time, a train garden is set up at "Top of the World," on the 27th floor of the Baltimore World Trade Center. This traditional "Baltimore Train Garden" includes about 200 individual pieces, mostly donated.

Siblings Annie and Ted Applegarth designed and set up the train garden. Annie is with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts, and Ted is a train expert.

"I've had them ever since I was a child, through adulthood. And I still play with them," he says.

This year you can watch a Santa Fe transit train and a Harry Potter train go around the track.

"Hopefully next year we'll have two more trains added to the collection, and start expanding and making it bigger," Ted says.

This brings back fond memories for the Applegarths.

"It was always a family event! Being able to spend time with my brother doing something that we both enjoyed and loved," Annie says.

Now you can come visit and make new memories.

"Top of the World" will be open December 26th through January 1st. For holiday hours and ticket information, visit https://viewbaltimore.org/