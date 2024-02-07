Cecil County schools fight for funding amid $20 million revenue shortfall

BALTIMORE -- The Cecil County Board of Education was presented with new budget recommendations by the superintendent's office that could avoid major slashes to services and staffing positions if the local government makes up the $20 million revenue shortfall and then some.

"What we showed tonight was bringing back those services and staff positions so that we can stay whole and operate at the current level where we are right now," Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson said. "The direction I was also given by the board was to add teaching positions and paraprofessional positions we felt were necessary."

On January 24, the board was shown an initial budget presentation that would have significant impacts to staffing, including more than 150 positions being eliminated.

Major programs could also be reduced or eliminated, including countywide chorus, band and strings, junior varsity and middle school athletics, plus gifted programs.

The shortfall in revenue is being attributed to two COVID-19 relief-related grants ending, Blueprint for Maryland's Future legislation requirements and three years of the local government funding the district at the minimum state law requirement known as Maintenance of Effort, according to the office of the superintendent.

Despite the proposal to bring back programs and positions, the proposal made Wednesday evening during a board meeting was considered bare bones, according to board president Diana Hawley.

"We looked through everything and there's nothing to cut," Hawley said. "There's nothing else we can cut. And, you know, of the conclusion more cuts aren't the answer. Funding is the answer."

At a rally Tuesday outside of the county government building, hundreds of community members made direct calls to County Executive Danielle Hornberger to allocate more funds to CCPS, as the county leader has the final say on the school district's budget.

Cecil Solidarity co-founder, Christine Givens, said she hopes Hornberger will weigh their voices heavily.

"This is what solidarity looks like," Givens said. "This is what community looks like when you have people coming together from all walks of life, all different political backgrounds, all different demographics and they're all saying the same thing: fund our school, protect our students, do what we need to do for our kids. That's something I haven't seen in my lifetime."

Cecil County Board of Education members will approve a budget to submit to the county executive on February 28.

The day after, the county executive will hold a public hearing for citizen input on the budget.

The county executive will submit a proposed budget on April 1.

Hornberger did not immediately respond Wednesday to our request for comment on this matter.