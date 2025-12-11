24-year-old Cecil County mom charged with murder of newborn child

A 24-year-old Cecil County woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the murder of her infant child, according to the Maryland State Police.

Destiny Faith Chiveral, of Charlestown, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, and related offenses. She is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.

The investigation

A five-week-old girl was pronounced dead on Dec. 4 at a home on Leedle Circle in Rising Sun, Maryland, in Cecil County. She was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, where it was determined she died of trauma.

State police investigators obtained and executed search warrants for Chiveral's phone and two residences.

Troopers said evidence was found that led to probable cause supporting murder and child abuse charges.