CBS & Big Ten Conference reach 7-year football & basketball deal

BALTIMORE -- Beginning next year, all Big Ten Conference football and basketball games will be aired on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ under a new broadcasting agreement.

CBS on Thursday announced a seven-year, multi-platform rights agreement between the network and conference for both sports, which begins in 2023 and runs through the 2029-2030 season.

In a statement, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said the network was thrilled to build on the existing relationship it has had with the conference for more than three decades.

"The combination of CBS Sports' proven record in elevating college conferences to new heights, our standard of excellence and the strength and reach of Paramount Global's liner and digital platforms, will create a powerful showcase for the Big Ten and its student-athletes," McManus said. "Together with Kevin Warren and the team at the Big Ten, we look forward to growing hte conference to the highest of levels, reaching the widest audience."

As part of the agreement, CBS Sports will present select games during the 2023 season, and it will present a marquee Big Ten football every Saturday at 3:30 p.m. (EST), starting in the 2023 season.

Additionally, the 2024 and 2028 Big Ten Football Championship games will air exclusively on CBS and be streamed on Paramount+.

The agreement also represents an extension of the parties' 32-year broadcasting partnership for regular season basketball games with a growing number of games planned for 2024 and beyond.

Warren, the Big Ten Conference commissioner, said there is more to these agreements than money, saying they offer a great level of exposure for student-athletes and colleges.

"We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals," Warren said.

The Big Ten Conference encompasses some of the leading public universities across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, including the University of Maryland and University of Michigan.