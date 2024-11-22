Watch CBS News
12 people evaluated after gas leak outside Baltimore County high school, fire department says

By JT Moodee Lockman

CATONSVILLE -- A total of 12 people were evaluated by EMS personnel following a gas leak outside of a Baltimore County high school Friday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Fire crews, along with BGE employees, responded to the Western School of Technology at 100 Kenwood Avenue around noon.  

Officials said they secured a gas leak that was outside of the school.  

Following the incident, officials said a total of 12 people were evaluated for symptoms, including minors and adults. 

All other students were relocated to a safe area of the school, according to officials. 

By 12:27 p.m., fire crews had cleared the scene and the school returned to normal operations, officials said. 

