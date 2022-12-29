Watch CBS News
Catonsville man arrested for October shooting in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police charged a Catonsville man for an October shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Obadiah Malone, 31, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the 2700 block of West North Avenue.

Officers saw evidence of shooting before they learned that a 39-year-old man arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Malone was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody on Tuesday. 

First published on December 29, 2022 / 10:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

