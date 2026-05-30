Annapolis police advise caution as catalytic converter thefts rise

The Annapolis Police Department is urging residents to stay on the lookout after a recent uptick in stolen catalytic converters in Maryland.

Officials say the thefts are on the rise in the area, especially for Toyota Prius models, due to valuable metals like platinum. Prius is a lightweight vehicle, which means it is easier for thieves to quickly jack up and steal converters.

The department did not release any information regarding a recent incident, but still urges residents to take caution by:

parking in a garage,

using motion-sensing lights in driveways,

and always parking in well-lit areas.

"We are working hard to stop these thefts, but please help us by taking these preventive measures," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Sykesville catalytic converter thefts

This comes as a series of catalytic converter thefts took place in Sykesville this month.

The Sykesville Police Department reported that the thieves were able to take two catalytic converters from parked cars within 30 minutes near Norris and Oklahoma avenues.

The incident occurred between 4:10 and 4:40 a.m and the perpetrators also tried to steal another.

Police shared photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the thefts, which appears to be a 2014 to 2021 Infiniti Q50. The suspect or suspects left the headlights on during the burglaries, indicating that the vehicle is without a front license plate and may have a dent in the rear passenger-side bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sykesville Police Department.