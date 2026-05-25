Series of catalytic converter thefts being investigated in "quaint" Maryland town

Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts from parked cars in Sykesville, Maryland, last week.

The Sykesville Police Department said it took thieves about 30 minutes to steal two catalytic converters from parked cars, while also attempting to steal another one.

The incidents happened in the areas of Norris and Oklahoma avenues, Shimmering Run Court, and Baldwin Drive and Oklahoma Avenue between 4:10 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Police shared photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the thefts, which appears to be a 2014 to 2021 Infiniti Q50. The suspect or suspects left the headlights on during the burglaries, showing that the vehicle is without a front license plate and has a possible dent in the rear passenger side bumper. Photo by Sykesville Police Department

Police shared photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the thefts, which appears to be a 2014 to 2021 Infiniti Q50. The suspect or suspects left the headlights on during the burglaries, showing that the vehicle is without a front license plate and has a possible dent in the rear passenger side bumper.

"Karma is going to get them royally"

Laura Schmitz told CBS News Baltimore that she enjoys visiting Sykesville because of its quaint charm, homey feel, and low crime rate.

"It's just a very cute, quaint area," Schmitz said. "We enjoy coming and eating here and shopping."

Schmitz was shocked to learn about the investigation into multiple catalytic converters in the Sykesville neighborhood.

"I'm surprised, I'm very surprised," she said. "It's a quiet little area, and I'm surprised that's happening."

Police shared photos of the suspected vehicle involved in the thefts, which appears to be a 2014 to 2021 Infiniti Q50. The suspect or suspects left the headlights on during the burglaries, showing that the vehicle is without a front license plate and has a possible dent in the rear passenger side bumper. CBS News Baltimore

Sykesville resident Susan Atz said, "They're probably trying to get good money out of it."

She said this wasn't the first time these thefts had happened in Sykesville.

"It's happened around here, it was a few years ago, and it was just a bunch of stupid teenagers getting quick cash for God only knows what," Atz said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sykesville Police Department.

"If they don't get caught, karma is going to get them royally," Atz said.