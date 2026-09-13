Some cars trapped in Empire Towers garage since July 9 could be removed this month

Some people whose cars have been stuck inside the Empire Towers underground parking garage in Glen Burnie, Maryland, since July 9 may soon be able to get them back.

In an email obtained by CBS News Baltimore, lawyers for Empire Towers' owners told vehicle owners they are optimistic that at least half of the cars will be removed this month, starting as early as Sept. 21.

However, some vehicles still cannot be removed, and others have been damaged. The lawyers said all owners will receive photos and videos of their vehicles for insurance purposes.

The office building has been closed for more than two months after it was evacuated over structural concerns. Officials said unpermitted construction work in the garage caused ceilings to sag and exposed rebar.

In an email obtained by CBS News Baltimore, lawyers for Empire Towers' owners told vehicle owners they are optimistic that at least half of the cars will be removed this month.

Last month, management told tenants that Phase 1 of the emergency stabilization process was completed Aug. 14. The work involved placing approximately 1,500 vertical shoring posts inside the garage to support the concrete slabs.

Officials had previously said vehicles remaining in the parking garage would need to wait until Phase 2 was completed, which could take until the end of September.

Phase 2 involves structural engineers and contractors installing horizontal braces. The building owners have said Empire Towers and the parking garage will remain unsafe until the work is finished.

In an email obtained by CBS News Baltimore, lawyers for Empire Towers' owners told vehicle owners they are optimistic that at least half of the cars will be removed this month.

The building's management announced last month that a $3,000 payment would be provided to help cover transportation expenses for those whose vehicles remain trapped in the parking garage.

People who have been without their vehicles for weeks because of the stabilization work are asked to email empiretowers@rosenbergmartin.com with their name, address, email address and phone number; the tenant's name and suite number; a description of the vehicle, including its make, color, year, model and license plate number; and the vehicle's location in the garage.