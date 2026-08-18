Empire Towers completes first stabilization phase as vehicles remain trapped in garage

With vehicles still trapped in the underground parking garage at the unstable Empire Towers office building in Glen Burnie, Maryland, Phase 1 of the emergency stabilization process has been completed, according to an email from the building's owner.

Approximately 100 vehicles have remained trapped in the parking garage for weeks after the building was evacuated and declared unsafe on July 9. The evacuation came after unpermitted construction work in the garage caused ceilings to sag and exposed rebar.

The email to Empire Towers tenants said Phase 1 was completed on Aug. 14 and involved placing approximately 1,500 vertical shoring posts inside the garage to support the concrete slabs.

Vehicles remaining in the parking garage will need to wait until Phase 2 is complete, which could take about six weeks through the end of September.

"Although that timeline may be altered by field conditions and other external factors beyond the building's control," the email stated.

Phase 2 is underway and consists of structural engineers and contractors installing horizontal braces.

The email stated that the Empire Towers building and parking garage will remain unsafe until Phase 2 is completed.

"Once Phase 2 has fully concluded, and the building has been stabilized, we will work with tenants for safe entry to the premises to retrieve any personal items and property," the building's owner stated. "Building ownership will work with its engineers and contractors, in consultation with Anne Arundel County, to determine the logistics and mechanics of tenant access."

Financial help for people with trapped vehicles

The building's management announced earlier this month that a $3,000 payment will be provided to help cover transportation expenses for those whose vehicles remain in the parking garage.

Those who have been without a vehicle for weeks because of the work on the parking garage are asked to email empiretowers@rosenbergmartin.com with the name, address, email, phone number, name of the tenant and suite number, description of the vehicle (make, color, year, model, and license plate number), and the location of the vehicle.

"Upon receipt, we will verify the above information and you will be contacted regarding the payment," the email said. "Given the number of vehicles that remain in the garage, we anticipate a large number of responses. As such, our response time may be delayed, but we will get back to you as soon as possible."

The building's management added that it is working to safely complete the stabilization of the parking garage for people to retrieve their vehicles.

"With respect to vehicles inside the garage, we are fully aware that this is an area of great concern for all persons who have been affected by the closure of the parking garage," the building's management said. "Please know that building ownership has been working tirelessly with the stabilization contractors and other stakeholders to formulate a plan for the vehicles in the garage now that Phase 1 of the emergency stabilization is complete and Phase 2 is underway."