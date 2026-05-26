56 cars stopped, stolen car recovered after Baltimore police break up "illegal car meetups"

Nearly 60 vehicles were stopped, and a stolen vehicle was recovered after police responded to reports of an illegal car meetup in South Baltimore last weekend.

The police department said officers conducted a coordinated enforcement operation in the 4000 block of Fort Armistead Road after complaints from residents.

As a result, 56 vehicles were stopped, three drivers were cited to appear in court, and three vehicles were towed. Additionally, the driver of a stolen vehicle ran away and remains outstanding.

"BPD remains committed to addressing illegal and disruptive car meetups that threaten public safety and impact neighborhood quality of life," the police department stated.

Maryland's Car Rally Task Force

Police in Maryland have collaborated to crack down on illegal car meetups with Maryland's Car Rally Task Force.

Maryland's Car Rally Task Force includes law enforcement officers from the state police, along with the police departments in Prince George's, Howard, Montgomery, Anne Arundel, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City, and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The task force was established in 2024 as a collaboration of law enforcement agencies across the state to stop illegal driving exhibitions.

Maryland State Police says these rallies include street racing, disorderly behavior, and blocking roadways.

"The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was formed to really go out and combat these large-scale illegal driving exhibition events that threaten public safety," Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo previously told WJZ.

Punishments for illegal street races

In 2024, Maryland's House Bill 601 made exhibition driving and street races illegal.

The law states that exhibition driving is described as operating a vehicle close to a crowd and intentionally skidding, swerving while accelerating or causing the wheels to lose contact with the ground, among other actions.

Those convicted of exhibition driving could face 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. If the illegal conduct results in harm to another person, the maximum prison sentence is one year.