Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent: New Westminster school 'a long time coming'

BALTIMORE -- Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe says she's excited about new-year opportunities and worried about teacher shortages.

She is one of many school administrators embracing challenges as students prepare to return to school.

"I pretty much run the gambit on the positions that really prepare a person to be a superintendent," she told WJZ.

McCabe said that the school district has many priorities and student learning is at the top of that list.

Some middle school students will walk into the brand new East Middle School in Westminster where construction of the building is expected to be complete.

"We're very, very excited about the opening of the new East Middle School, and we know that it's been a long time coming for our community, and we can't wait to see the looks on the students' faces when they come into the building on the first day of school," she said.

Despite this success, McCabe says the school district still has its share of difficulties.

"We are seeing teacher shortages. At this point, we still have about 20 teaching positions that are open. I know that might sound like a small amount given that some of our neighboring districts have many more positions open, but for us that's significant."

"I would say while we always worry a little bit about school bus drivers and making sure we have enough, it's not as great a shortage right now as we have in other areas like in our teaching positions and even our custodial positions.

McCabe said she is proud that her schools will have more mental health positions during the upcoming school year.

"We feel like our students have really needed that," she said.