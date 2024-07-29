Carroll County man identified in deadly domestic violence stabbing

Police are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed a 17-year-old inside The Mall in Columbia, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have arrested a Carroll County man who they believe is connected to the murder of his wife who died on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, MD state troopers responded to the 1200 block of Ridge Road in Westminister for a call about a woman attempting to harm herself.

Once on the scene, officers found the woman, later identified as Miriam Glowacki, 45, with multiple apparent stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to Caroll County Hospital Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

Matthew Glowacki was at the scene in Westminister where state troopers and the homicide unit began their investigation.

Crime scene technicians from the MDSP Forensic Sciences Division ultimately identified Glowacki as the suspect in the crime.

