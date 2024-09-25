Two teens with prior criminal offenses arrested for series of carjackings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers, with prior criminal offenses, were arrested following a string of carjackings and car thefts earlier this week in Baltimore.

Police said a 14-year-old is being detained at the Department of Juvenile Services and a 16-year-old was released to a guardian.

Repeat offenders

Police said the 16-year-old had been arrested for a car theft last June, while the 14-year-old was wearing a court-mandated GPS monitor stemming from four previous arrests this year, including armed robbery, stolen vehicles and assault.

"This is another example of BPD officers apprehending the same young people over and over," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "These incidents are incredibly frustrating and undermine the hard work and dedication of the officers investigating these crimes."

Baltimore resident Anthony Palmer said more needs to be done to prevent repeat offenders.

"There seem to be very few, if any, consequences, and that's something the city and the state need to look at," Palmer said. "We're trying to encourage people to move to Baltimore City for a better quality of life, for jobs and things of that nature, but if crime is not seriously tackled and addressed, that presents us as a losing city."

Four reported carjackings

A person reported being carjacked and had their Lexus RX stolen around 10 a.m. on Monday on Winner Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Half an hour later, two miles away, there was another attempted carjacking on Nurton Avenue.

Moments later, police received a report of a stolen Toyota Sedan on Cedardale Road. The stolen Lexus was spotted at the scene of the crimes on Nurtan Avenue and Cedardale Road, according to police.

"When the alarm went off, one of the tenants in the apartment building came outside thinking it was her car," said Palmer, who lives in the Ashburton neighborhood and witnessed remnants of the scene. "When she came outside, it wasn't her car, so the guys stuck a gun in her face and they took her car instead."

Police said a Honda Sedan was stolen on Tuesday on Kelly Avenue in another carjacking. The Lexus had crashed during the getaway, police said.

Detectives said the 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested after they were found separately driving the stolen Honda and Toyota.