Authorities share tips to spot hidden card skimmers after major Baltimore operation

The U.S. Secret Service removed 22 illegal skimming devices during a card skimming operation in Baltimore.

On October 22 and 23, the USSS visited 493 businesses alongside members of local police departments, inspecting over 3,000 point of sale terminals, gas pumps, and ATMs.

The operation was part of a series of similar efforts across the county and prevented an estimated loss of nearly $22.9 million, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

"The U.S. Secret Service, and our law enforcement and state agency partners, remain committed to combating EBT fraud and payment card skimming in Maryland and throughout the country," said Brian McDonough, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service's Baltimore Field Office. "This proactive approach allows us to identify and remove skimming devices that target our nation's most vulnerable populations. I'm proud of the great work of our personnel and our partners during this operation."

What is card skimming?

Card skimming occurs when criminals install hidden devices onto ATMS, gas pumps, and other point-of-sale terminals to steal card data and PIN entries.

Using the information, scammers can then create fake payment cards and make unauthorized purchases or steal money from bank accounts, according to the FBI.

Scammers can also use the skimmers to steal information from EBT cards and encode that data onto another card with a magnetic strip, according to the USSS.

In August of 2022, a card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Glen Burnie.

Later that year, deputies found skimming devices at two separate point-of-sale terminals and one at a bank ATM in Harford County.

According to the FBI, skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion annually.

How to identify card skimmers

Skimming devices are designed to look like part of a card reader and can often be found in tourist areas.

Users are advised to inspect ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and other card readers by looking for alignment issues or anything that makes the card reader stick out at an odd angle.

The USSS advises citizens to look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched and to not use a card reader if anything seems unusual.

According to authorities, other giveaway details include:

If the device feels wiggly or detachable

If the backlight for the keys aren't visible or if they are faint

If the keys have an unusual thickness to them

Keys that feel sticky or spongy when they are pressed

A wider space below the keys or wider borders overall on the machine

Authorities recommend using tap-to-pay or chip technology instead of inserting a debit or credit card into a card reader.

When using a debit card at a gas station, officials suggest running it as a credit card to avoid entering a PIN.

You can learn more about preventing skimming scams here.