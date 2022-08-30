Watch CBS News
Card skimmer found at Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A credit card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven store in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said Monday. 

Credit/debit card skimmers are devices used to collect account information which can then be used to make unauthorized purchases. The devices are often hard to detect by those who are unfamiliar with the surreptitiously installed devices. 

Police said the skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway.

Anyone who has made a purchase from that location in the past few months is urged to check their bank statements and report any fraudulent activity.

Some simple tips to avoid being victimized by a credit-card skimmer include doing a visual and physical inspection of the card reader at any ATM, gas pump or cash machine. Users are advised to look for alignment issues or anything making the card reader stick out at an odd angle. 

If the security seals appear to have been tampered with users should avoid using the card reader. Consumers should also regularly monitor credit and debit card activity by checking bank statements and online accounts. Additional tips can be found here.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 7:02 AM

