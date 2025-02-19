Vehicle fully engulfed in flames prompts lane closures on I-83 in Baltimore County
A car fully engulfed in flames forced lane closures Wednesday afternoon to two northbound lanes on I-83 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland transportation officials.
The car caught fire shortly before 4 p.m. near Ruxton Road (Exit 12) headed toward I-695.
According to officials, two of the three northbound lanes closed for traffic, but all southbound lanes remained open.
Maryland State Police says there are no reported injuries.