Vehicle fully engulfed in flames prompts lane closures on I-83 in Baltimore County

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

A car fully engulfed in flames forced lane closures Wednesday afternoon to two northbound lanes on I-83 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland transportation officials.

The car caught fire shortly before 4 p.m. near Ruxton Road (Exit 12) headed toward I-695.

car-fire1.jpg

According to officials, two of the three northbound lanes closed for traffic, but all southbound lanes remained open.

Maryland State Police says there are no reported injuries.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

