Car crashes into Jessup home, road to be closed "for hours"

BALTIMORE -- A vehicle crashed into a house Monday morning in Jessup.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Jessup Road near Oak Ridge Road, officials said.

Roads are closed in the area and investigators are on the scene. No injuries have been confirmed.

It is unclear why the crash happened, but WJZ has declared a Weather Alert Day due to dense, patchy fog that may hinder visibility across the area Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.