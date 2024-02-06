Watch CBS News
Woman, 68, killed in Glen Burnie crash

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 68-year-old woman is dead following a car crash last week in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said.  

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to Route 10 North near Mountain Road after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash. 

Investigators believe Cynthia Herman was traveling north on Route 10 in the left lane she drove onto the left shoulder and then entered the median.  

Herman's vehicle lost control in the center median as it reentered the roadway, rotated, and crossed all northbound lanes.  

The vehicle then drove onto the right shoulder and struck a culvert, where it rolled onto its driver's side and struck another two trees before coming to rest.  

Her body was taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, police said. 

The incident is still under investigation. 

First published on February 6, 2024 / 7:13 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

