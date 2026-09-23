Serial flasher convicted of running through Baltimore neighborhood naked is headed to prison

A serial flasher convicted of exposing himself to Baltimore residents while running through the city naked is headed to prison.

Jason S. Morgan, 49, appeared in a Baltimore City courtroom Wednesday morning, where he was sentenced to three years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent exposure.

His crimes were centered in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood.

Back in July, Canton resident Samantha Pollitt told CBS News Baltimore that she witnessed a flasher in her neighborhood seven times in the eight months that she lived there.

"Completely naked head-to-toe, except for socks and shoes, popped out of nowhere, said happy birthday, danced around," Pollitt said. "You shouldn't be able to walk around naked in a neighborhood and not get caught."

Neighbors told her it has been happening every summer for several years.

Jason Morgan pleaded guilty to indecent exposure. Baltimore Police

Morgan, who lives in Belcamp, was arrested in Harford County in late July.

He was already on supervised probation for similar charges on the Eastern Shore. According to court records from Worcester County, he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure in 2022.