Calvin Ball has stepped down as Howard County executive, effective immediately, as he prepares to take on his new role as interim president of Baltimore City Community College.

Former state delegate Vanessa Atterbeary will succeed him.

CBS News Baltimore's Dennis Valera spoke with Ball earlier this month about his next steps and his time leading Howard County.

Over his 20 years in public service — the first 12 on the Howard County Council and the last eight as county executive — Ball said he gave his soul to the county.

Now, he's returning to Baltimore City Community College, where he worked before entering politics.

In an interview with CBS News Baltimore and its media partner, The Baltimore Banner, Ball described the move as a return to his roots.

"While I am definitely very honored about the public and elected service that I've had, being an elected official is what I do, being an educator is who I am," Ball said.

Ball's tenure as county executive was marked by several events he described as "shocks to the system."

Devastating thousand-year floods, government shutdowns and a global pandemic challenged his administration and forced it to develop major solutions.

One project that could define his legacy is the North Tunnel, the largest public works project in Howard County history.

The tunnel is a centerpiece of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan, a series of projects designed to reduce flooding.

Ball acknowledged that he didn't solve all of the county's major issues, but said he's proud of what his administration accomplished.

"Look, I've run my leg of the race," Ball said. "There is always more work to be done, but I'm pleased with our efforts, I'm pleased with our progress."

Ball said he led with love during his time as county executive, and that's what he hopes the next leader will do as well.

He said it's the only way to bring people together, including the administration's biggest critics.

"We talked about the things that we agreed upon, we talked about the things we didn't agree upon, and we built a stronger foundation for our community," Ball said. "A foundation that will stand the test of time. And that all comes from a place of love."

Atterbeary is expected to announce details of her transition as Howard County executive on Tuesday.

She previously told Valera that former Howard County Executive Ken Ullman and outgoing Councilman Opel Jones are chairing her transition team.