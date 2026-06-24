Vanessa Atterbeary wins Howard County Executive Democratic primary

With Vanessa Atterbeary winning Tuesday's primary, she's poised to become the next Howard County Executive.

Atterbeary will be running unopposed in November, since only Democrats put their name in the ring for the race.

During a speech at her election night party, she made a commitment to help every single person in Howard County and do everything to make them feel at home.

Strong showing of support

Atterbeary called her victory Tuesday night to roaring applause from a crowd of supporters.

Having served in the Maryland House of Delegates for 11 years, she thinks that experience and record resonated with voters.

"The people of Howard County really want somebody who can get things done and doesn't really scream about it from the rooftops," Atterbeary said. "Who doesn't just make noise but actually tries to work with people to get things done. That's what I did in Annapolis, and that's what I promised the people of Howard County I would deliver."

Among them were county executives past and present: Ken Ullman and Calvin Ball. Both took a moment to sing her praises.

Gov. Wes Moore also took to the stage to say he's ready to partner with her on the state level. Moore, along with Ball, was among the many to endorse Atterbeary in her campaign.

"Every time that this state and this county has been challenged, and we needed to do the hard things…it was Vanessa Atterbeary who said I will fight and I will win," Moore said in his remarks.

Atterbeary campaigned on prioritizing school funding, making things affordable in the county, as well as being an effective opponent to the Trump administration.

Most endorsed and funded candidate

Atterbeary edged out Howard County councilwomen Deb Jung and Liz Walsh, as well as businessman Bob Cockey.

Of the four, Atterbeary was the one to garner the most endorsements, as well as to fundraise the most money. She's the only one who didn't utilize the county's Citizens' Election Fund, which encourages candidates to rely on small private donations in their campaigns, rather than on donations from political action committees, corporations and businesses, and political parties.

It became her opponents' key point to attack her, attacks she described as desperate.

"We have remained focused on Howard County citizens, public safety, education, housing, and affordability," Atterbeary told WJZ Tuesday afternoon. "We've just remained focused on that, and we've run a really positive campaign."