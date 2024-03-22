Watch CBS News
Calls for road safety reform continue one year after deadly work-zone crash

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's the somber anniversary of the deadliest work zone crash in Maryland history—six workers lost their lives on the job along the Beltway in Woodlawn one year ago today. 

By this time next week, one of the drivers involved will be sentenced—another is still facing trial.  They were traveling more than 100 miles an hour. 

Legislation is slowly working its way through the General Assembly to add speed cameras to more work zones and increase fines for repeat offenders.

In just seconds, six lives were lost along the Baltimore Beltway.  Workers who were supposed to be protected, including Sybil DiMaggio, whose heartbroken children spoke exclusively to me about their mom's death. 

Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller is leading the charge to add more speed cameras to work zones. WJZ's investigation found none were there that day, despite the construction zone being eligible. 

"For the people who work on these sites, it's not a matter of if they will experience a crash on their job site. It's a matter of when," Miller said. 

Miller testified for a bill that would allow the cameras to be fully automated…and increase fines to as high as $1,000 for third offenses.

House lawmakers weakened that to just $250. The bill has yet to make it to law. 

Adding to the urgency, Maryland averaged more than three work zone crashes every single day last year.

The state just received a $1.6 million federal grant that uses drones to detect congestion, bottlenecks, speeding and other safety issues and allows cruise to make real time adjustments to keep workers safe while on the job.

As for the drivers involved, who were traveling more than 100 miles an hour, Melachi Brown pleaded guilty earlier this year.

Despite his supporters claims of innocence. 

Brown is likely facing just one and a half years behind bars under a plea deal when he's sentenced next week.

Lisa Lea, whose Acura went through a safety barrier and flipped on top of the workers, is scheduled to head to trial in May. 

A judge placed her on home detention while she awaits her fate in court.

The NTSB has yet to issue its final report on the crash— it the agency tells us tonight updates will be coming soon. 

Mike Hellgren
mike-hellgren.jpg

First published on March 22, 2024 / 4:55 PM EDT

