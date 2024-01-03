Driver pleads guilty in I-695 crash that killed six construction workers

BALTIMORE -- One of two drivers charged in a high-speed crash that killed six construction workers on I-695 last year pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to six felony manslaughter counts.

Melachi Brown, 20, pleaded guilty on all felony charges as part of a plea deal in the crash, which happened on March 22 near I-70 and Security Square Boulevard in Baltimore County.

Each count carries a possibility of 3 months to 24 years in prison. His sentencing date is March 28.

Brown still has the right to file for a new trial in 10 days, but he is limited in trying to get an appeal. He has to ask the appellate court for permission.

Brown and the second driver involved, Lisa Lea, faced a combined 55 charges. They were both charged with six counts of felony negligent manslaughter by vehicle, six counts of death of a vulnerable person and numerous traffic violations.

Prosecutors said Brown was driving at 121 mph when his car was clipped by Lea, who was attempting to change lanes. Lea's car careened into the work zone and struck the workers.

Prosecutors said Lea was traveling at 108 mph at the time of the crash. She is still set for trial.

Maryland State Police identified the six contractual workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

A video obtained by WJZ shows the two cars crashing at a high rate of speed.

