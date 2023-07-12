Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge releases driver charged in Beltway crash that killed 6 construction workers to home detention, orders her not to drive

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

Judge releases driver charged in Beltway crash that killed 6 construction workers to home detention,
Judge releases driver charged in Beltway crash that killed 6 construction workers to home detention, 02:43

BALTIMORE -- Lisa Lea, the 54-year-old woman from Randallstown charged in connection with the deaths of six construction workers, is now out of jail and in home detention.

The tragedy happened on the Baltimore Beltway in Woodlawn last March.

A Baltimore County judge ordered Lea's release on Wednesday, five weeks after she turned herself in on an open warrant. 

Billy Murphy recently joined her defense team. 

"In this case, she's not a flight risk, and she's not dangerous. She has lost her license indefinitely. She turned herself in as soon as there was a warrant out for her arrest," Murphy told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. 

He declined to discuss the charges, including allegations of impairment and excessive speed. 

"I urge anyone to stop making a judgment on insufficient facts and make sure everything comes out in court," Murphy said. 

He insisted she will not be driving. 

Prosecutors said dash camera video shows Lea and Melachi Brown, 20, another driver charged in the case, rapidly switching lanes.

The crash was captured on video. 

Prosecutors said data recorders show they were speeding in excess of 120 mph in a construction zone with a 55 mph speed limit. 

"It is her actions that resulted in the death of the six individuals," Baltimore County Assistant State's Attorney Felise Kelly said last month. "The other individual was acting in concert with her, whether they knew each other or not, and the result is that six individuals, who were doing their job, lost their lives."

Murphy said Lea is pleading not guilty but noted "she is profoundly remorseful because nobody wants to be involved—including her—in an accident that involved the deaths of six people."

Murphy said his client is at risk from blood clots and has a history of mini-strokes and asked for release from custody so she could have access to the proper medication. 

"If something would happen, she would die because they wouldn't be able to get her to Shock Trauma," he said. 

Related Coverage:

Mike Hellgren
mike-hellgren.jpg

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories have characterized Mike's work. Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.