Judge releases driver charged in Beltway crash that killed 6 construction workers to home detention, orders her not to drive

BALTIMORE -- Lisa Lea, the 54-year-old woman from Randallstown charged in connection with the deaths of six construction workers, is now out of jail and in home detention.

The tragedy happened on the Baltimore Beltway in Woodlawn last March.

A Baltimore County judge ordered Lea's release on Wednesday, five weeks after she turned herself in on an open warrant.

Billy Murphy recently joined her defense team.

"In this case, she's not a flight risk, and she's not dangerous. She has lost her license indefinitely. She turned herself in as soon as there was a warrant out for her arrest," Murphy told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

He declined to discuss the charges, including allegations of impairment and excessive speed.

"I urge anyone to stop making a judgment on insufficient facts and make sure everything comes out in court," Murphy said.

He insisted she will not be driving.

Prosecutors said dash camera video shows Lea and Melachi Brown, 20, another driver charged in the case, rapidly switching lanes.

The crash was captured on video.

The crash was captured on video.

Prosecutors said data recorders show they were speeding in excess of 120 mph in a construction zone with a 55 mph speed limit.

"It is her actions that resulted in the death of the six individuals," Baltimore County Assistant State's Attorney Felise Kelly said last month. "The other individual was acting in concert with her, whether they knew each other or not, and the result is that six individuals, who were doing their job, lost their lives."

Murphy said Lea is pleading not guilty but noted "she is profoundly remorseful because nobody wants to be involved—including her—in an accident that involved the deaths of six people."

The husband of Beltway crash victim Sybil Dimaggio shared this picture. He says his wife loved her job—but was terrified of that particular job site where she was killed. He told me the pain is still fresh but he wants people to know what an amazing person she was.

Murphy said his client is at risk from blood clots and has a history of mini-strokes and asked for release from custody so she could have access to the proper medication.

"If something would happen, she would die because they wouldn't be able to get her to Shock Trauma," he said.

