Calling on Josh or Harris! Bowie Baysox celebrating Washington Commanders purchase with perks

BALTIMORE - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, will have special deals in celebration of the new ownership for the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders announced on Friday that the Snyder family had entered into an agreement to sell the franchise to a group led by Josh Harris for $6 million. His investment group includes NBA legend Magic Johnson.

IT'S OVER! Celebrate the long-awaited ownership change of the Washington Commanders with us on Thursday, May 18!



Anyone named Josh or Harris receives a free GA ticket. Those in team gear will get discounts with a chance to throw first pitch!



More info: https://t.co/mmMFsWnA8B pic.twitter.com/iMEbk5dWvB — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) May 15, 2023

On Thursday, May 18, all fans wearing the Washington franchise gear will receive a $10 day of game box seat – the closest ticket to the field.

Also, all fans named Josh or Harris (first or last name) or those wearing a Magic Johnson jersey will receive a free General Admission ticket. One Josh, One Harris, and One Magic jersey-wearing fan will all get to throw out the first pitch.

"Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team", Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said. "And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition."

The night will feature in-between inning games looking back on the last quarter century of the Washington Football Franchise. And fans will be able to enjoy a going away cake in honor of the Commanders soon-to-be former owner.

The Baysox begin a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium on Tuesday against the Altoona Curve (Double-A Pittsburgh), with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 6:35 p.m.