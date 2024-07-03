Watch CBS News
Calling All Singers: Enter the "CBS Mornings" Mixtape Music Competition

CBS Baltimore

Calling all singers and musicians: If you're looking for your big break, consider entering the "CBS Mornings" Mixtape Music Competition starting Wednesday.

This summer, "CBS Mornings" is inviting emerging artists to submit a video of themselves singing a cover of the Johnny Nash 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." 

The song has been covered by dozens of artists over the years  – and now it's your turn!

Learn how to enter the competition here

