How to enter the "CBS Mornings" Mixtape Music Competition

Calling all singers and musicians: If you're looking for your big break, consider entering the "CBS Mornings" Mixtape Music Competition starting Wednesday.

This summer, "CBS Mornings" is inviting emerging artists to submit a video of themselves singing a cover of the Johnny Nash 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now."

The song has been covered by dozens of artists over the years – and now it's your turn!

How to enter

Unsigned singers and musicians can record a 30 to 60-second video of their cover of the song "I Can See Clearly Now" with vocals (and instrumentals if you have them). Go to mixtape.cbsnews.com to upload your original version and read the full rules and guidelines.

Here are a few helpful tips before recording:

Check your lighting

Choose a good background or backdrop

Ensure there aren't any visible brands or logos in the frame

Film in portrait or landscape mode

Double-check your audio quality (use a microphone if available)

Get permission from anyone featured in the video before sharing your video

Don't wait! You only have from Wednesday, June 26, 2024, through Tuesday, July 9, 2024, to submit your video.

Judging criteria

Be creative and make the song your own – preferably an upbeat, energetic cover in any genre that might motivate someone to kickstart their day.

Submissions will be ranked by a judging panel based on the following criteria:

Originality and innovation (50%)

Interpretation of the song (20%)

Creativity of the performance (20%)

Tone and mood (10%)



There will be up to 15 semifinalists who will be grouped by teams, led by "CBS Mornings" co-anchors: Team Gayle, Team Nate and Team Tony.

Voting and the grand prize

Voting will be live on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, and will be open for one week. Viewers will get to vote for their favorite submission online and on Instagram.

Spread the word about your submission on social media using the hashtag #CBSMorningsContest and tag @CBSMornings.

The three top-voted finalists will be featured on "CBS Mornings."

The winner of the competition will receive a trip to New York City, where they will record their cover version of "I Can See Clearly Now," and be featured on "CBS Mornings."

A video of the winner performing "I Can See Clearly Now" will be posted across CBS News digital and social platforms. The winner could also be featured in a new national promotional campaign for the show. Unsigned singers and musicians have until July 9 to submit their entries.

Do you have what it takes to win? Take a chance and enter the singing competition today.

Upload your cover of "I Can See Clearly Now" by Tuesday, July 9, 2024, to be considered. "CBS Mornings"

You must be a legal U.S. resident and 18 years or older to enter. No purchase is necessary. Head to mixtape.cbsnews.com for the official contest rules and details.