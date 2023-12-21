Grocery store manager shot by Baltimore police in 2021 shootout with suspect sues officer

BALTIMORE -- A grocery store manager who was shot by Baltimore City police during a 2021 active shooter incident is suing the officer who shot him.

Attorneys say Luis Rodriguez has not stepped foot in Baltimore City since he was shot, until Thursday when he announced his lawsuit.

He was emotional as his attorneys played a video from a 2021 shooting at his family grocery store.

Rodriguez was the store manager when police say a security guard disputing his paycheck opened fire.

Dozens of shots later, Baltimore City officer Wesley Rosenberger went up the stairs of the manager's office with his gun fixed on the door.



Rodriguez followed, seeking cover.

His co-workers alerted the officer that Rodriguez works at the grocery store, but not until after the 20-year-old was shot in the arm.

"He runs for his life to his own office," Attorney Malcolm Ruff said.

Rodriguez's attorneys claim that the officer did not follow BPD's use of force policies.

"Unfortunately, Luis came through the door, and without knowing if he was friend or foe, Officer Rosenberger shot him," Attorney Billy Murphy said.

An angle of a store security camera shows Rodriguez carrying his phone as he enters his office.

"There is no reason Luis should have been shot," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez, who has been out of work until recently, according to his attorneys, offered a brief comment.

"This incident has never (left) my mind and it has changed my life forever," he said.

Baltimore Police Department would only say that the officer who shot Rodriguez is still a member of the force.

While attorneys concede the situation was chaotic, they say the policies on the books were not followed.

"That's their duty, to act with bravery and valor to protect the public," Murphy said. "Did you see any bravery and valor in this film? I don't think you did."

Dontae Green, the security guard for whom police were called to the store, was killed days later in a shootout with U.S. Marshals.