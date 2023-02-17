BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport welcomes CIAA to Baltimore with HBCU pep-rally

BALTIMORE — Friday evening, BWI Thurgood Marshall airport is welcoming Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams, ahead of the CIAA Basketball tournament next week, BWI said.

Ricky Smith, Executive Director and CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, will be joined by local leaders, and Bowie State University cheerleaders to greet the Commissioner.

The even will take place Friday, February 17, 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the airport's upper level near the center of the terminal and American Airlines ticketing.

As Baltimore prepares to host the highly anticipated tournament, the occasion is set to be an exciting celebration.