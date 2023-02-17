Watch CBS News
Local News

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport welcomes CIAA to Baltimore with HBCU pep-rally

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Friday evening, BWI Thurgood Marshall airport is welcoming Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams, ahead of the CIAA Basketball tournament next week, BWI said.

Ricky Smith, Executive Director and CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, will be joined by local leaders, and Bowie State University cheerleaders to greet the Commissioner.

The even will take place Friday, February 17, 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the airport's upper level near the center of the terminal and American Airlines ticketing.  

As Baltimore prepares to host the highly anticipated tournament, the occasion is set to be an exciting celebration.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 2:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.