BWI parking garage reopens after gas leak sparks fire

A parking garage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) was temporarily closed Thursday for a fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office said a landscape worker reported the fire around 10:45 a.m. outside the Daily Garage on Elm Road. Officials said a gas leak in a manifold servicing the garage caught fire, damaging a commercial lawn mower and part of the structure.

One person was taken to Bayview Burn Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The flames have since been put out, and the situation is not impacting airline operations.

The Daily Garage is a multi-level garage with more than 8,000 spaces. It's located along Terminal Road between Elm Road and Scott Drive.

A message posted on social media around 11:15 a.m. said the garage was temporarily closed due to a small fire near Bus Stop 1. An update shared about 45 minutes later said the fire had been extinguished, but the garage remained closed.

Then around 12:30 p.m., another update said vehicle access was still restricted, but drivers with cars already parked inside the garage could access them using the airport shuttle.

The garage fully reopened around 2 p.m.