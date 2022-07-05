Watch CBS News
BWI Fares Well Amid Mass Flight Delays, Cancellations Over Holiday Weekend

By Paul Gessler

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport fared well over the Fourth of July weekend, as thousands of flights nationwide were delayed and canceled.

"It does not seem like there's enough staff. That's what I'm hearing from them. The pilot was really frustrated," Ryan Webb said after her Albany flight was delayed four hours. "Got on the plane, backed up, and apparently, the Check Engine light came on."

The TSA reports nearly 2.5 million people were screened Friday at its checkpoints, the most since before the pandemic.

BWI had a handful of delays Monday, but only one cancellation, according to FlightAware.com.

Travel expert Brian Kelly, founder of "The Points Guy," says passengers have rights when airlines don't deliver.

"Your rights in the United States are you get a full cash refund if your flight is delayed more than four hours or cancelled, so do not allow the airlines to give you a voucher, get the cash," Kelly said.

Paul Gessler

First published on July 6, 2022 / 10:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

