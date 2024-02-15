Watch CBS News
Local News

BWI airport to receive $15 million for improvements to passenger boarding bridges

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Biden Administration provides funding for airports, including BWI
Biden Administration provides funding for airports, including BWI 00:33

BALTIMORE - The Biden Administration announces nearly $1 billion in improvements for airports across the nation, including BWI Thurgood Marshall.

The administration is handing out $970 million to 114 airports with work ranging from wider concourses and new baggage handling systems to new terminals at some smaller airports.

Nearly $15 million has been approved for BWI to replace up to 14 passenger boarding bridges that are no longer fully functional.

Money is also going to Martin State Airport for a new tower.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 15, 2024 / 7:11 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.