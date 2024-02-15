BWI airport to receive $15 million for improvements to passenger boarding bridges

BALTIMORE - The Biden Administration announces nearly $1 billion in improvements for airports across the nation, including BWI Thurgood Marshall.

The administration is handing out $970 million to 114 airports with work ranging from wider concourses and new baggage handling systems to new terminals at some smaller airports.

Nearly $15 million has been approved for BWI to replace up to 14 passenger boarding bridges that are no longer fully functional.

Money is also going to Martin State Airport for a new tower.