More than 30 flights canceled at BWI Airport Monday due to government shutdown

More than 30 flights at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were canceled Monday, according to FlightAware, due to the government shutdown. There have also been several delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered airlines to cut thousands of flights nationwide, starting last Friday, because of air traffic controller staffing issues caused by the government shutdown. The FAA's emergency order is now in effect at 40 major U.S. airports, including BWI, Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International.

Airlines cut four percent of flights Friday and that's expected to rise to 10 percent by this Friday.

"I believe that the federal employees who are working with no pay, certainly here at the airports and everything, they need to be paid," a passenger at BWI told WJZ-TV Monday. "I'll be happy to see that everybody gets paid and gets their benefits, but we'll see."

With more delays and cancellations coming this week, BWI is urging travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.