31 flights canceled at Maryland's BWI Airport Thursday despite end of government shutdown

A total of 31 flights were canceled at Maryland's Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall (BWI) Airport on Thursday, according to FlightAware, despite the end of the 43-day government shutdown.

According to BWI officials, a temporary Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) flight restriction directive is still in place, and it may take a few days before flight schedules return to normal.

Before the government reopened on Wednesday, FAA officials said flight cancellations would escalate to 10% nationwide by the end of the week.

Nationwide air traffic cuts reached 6% on Tuesday, Nov. 11. On Wednesday, BWI saw 20 flight cancellations.

FAA slashes air traffic

The FAA issued the emergency order on November 5, slashing air traffic at 40 major U.S. airports.

The move aimed to address the shortage of air traffic controllers during the shutdown, as many were working without pay. The directive also impacted Washington Dulles International (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) airports.

Under the order, airlines were told to decide which flights to cancel to meet the requirements.

Government reopens

On Wednesday night, President Trump signed a funding bill into law, ending the nation's longest government shutdown.

Earlier in the week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said air traffic controllers would likely be paid 70% of what they are owed within two days of the government reopening. Other aviation workers may see less on their paychecks due to the flight cancellations.

Under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, agencies are required to issue retroactive payments as soon as possible to furloughed and essential employees, as opposed to waiting for scheduled pay dates.

According to CBS News, some federal employees will receive back pay as soon as Sunday, while others may have to wait until November 19.