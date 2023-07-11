BWI Airport a finalist in nationwide contest for best bathrooms

BALTIMORE - BWI Airport may just have the best facilities in the nation.

The airport has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 America's Best Restroom contest, sponsored by Cintas Corporation.

According to Cintas, the 22nd annual competition celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite finalist at BestRestroom.com.

BWI Marshall is the only airport among the contest finalists.

The competition highlights the airport's new restrooms on Concourse B that opened this spring as part of a broad program to modernize and enhance restroom facilities throughout the terminal.

The $55 million program is expanding and improving restrooms on Concourses B, C and D.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to providing a positive passenger experience and outstanding facilities," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. "Since opening this spring, our new restrooms have generated positive feedback from customers. We believe clean and inviting restrooms play a crucial role in making travel more enjoyable."

Customer amenities include added space for stowing roller bags, along with full-height stalls and doors.

The new restrooms feature innovative technology such as occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled.

The facilities include exterior honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while also ensuring privacy.

"These finalists take pride in going above and beyond to provide clean, thoughtful and well-designed restrooms," said Julia Walsh, Marketing Manager for Cintas. "We encourage the public to show their support for them by voting for their favorites now through August 11."