Bus shelter vandalism up over 1000% in March, Maryland Transit Administration officials say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration has noticed a dramatic increase in the number of bus shelters that are being vandalized.

The administration typically sees about five damaged shelters on average per month, according to MTA spokesperson Jerimiah Moerke.

This month, 60 bus shelters have been damaged, he said.

That's a damage increase of 1,100%.

The MTA police are investigating these incidents, Moerke said.

March 28, 2023

