Bus shelter vandalism up over 1000% in March, Maryland Transit Administration officials say

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration has noticed a dramatic increase in the number of bus shelters that are being vandalized.

Bus shelters are important to a rider's transit experience. Numerous shelters have been destroyed recently by vandals not thinking of others. This is absolutely unacceptable 😠 Please Direct Message us any photos/video you may have of this in action. It will be addressed swiftly pic.twitter.com/SdfEBvV38B — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 28, 2023

The administration typically sees about five damaged shelters on average per month, according to MTA spokesperson Jerimiah Moerke.

This month, 60 bus shelters have been damaged, he said.

That's a damage increase of 1,100%.

The MTA police are investigating these incidents, Moerke said.