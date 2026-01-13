K-pop group BTS will bring their 2026 world tour to Baltimore.

The K-pop group BTS is making its comeback with the announcement of a world tour that will stop in Baltimore, Maryland.

The 2026-27 world tour will start in South Korea in April and run through March 2027 with over 70 dates across Asia, North America, South America, Australia and Europe.

BTS will perform at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.

The latest tour marks the group's first headline performances since their 2021–22 Permission to Dance on Stage tour.

A presale will take place Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 for ARMY Membership holders who register on Weverse, an online fan platform owned by BTS management company HYBE. A general sale for all regions will follow on Jan. 24.

BTS returns from hiatus

The announcement comes a few weeks after the entertainment company BigHit Music revealed that BTS will make their return to music on March 20, following a nearly four-year hiatus. That's because all seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Suga, Jung Kook and j-hope — had to complete South Korea's mandatory military service.

Rapper Suga was the last group member to be released from his duties as a social service agent, an alternative to serving in the military that he reportedly chose due to a shoulder injury. That was in June 2025.

The six others, RM, V, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope, served in the army.

BTS 2026 tour dates

BTS will also make nearly 35 tour stops, including in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, and in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

The group will perform for a total of 26 nights at locations across the U.S. and will also make stops in Tokyo, London, Paris and Australia.